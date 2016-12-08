BRIEF-Barkerville Gold Mines grants stock options
* Granted an aggregate of 9,800,000 options to purchase common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Oil and gas major Chevron Corp on Wednesday announced a $19.8 billion capital and exploratory investment program for 2017.
The company said the 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays and is expected to be at least 15 percent lower than projected 2016 capital investments.
Chevron said in March it would slash its capital budget by as much as 36 percent in 2017 and 2018. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Puma Biotechnology - Median p95HER2 levels were higher in samples from patients who achieved a pCR with neratinib
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Asian shares hopped higher on Thursday after Wall Street strode to new records and bonds rallied on wagers the European Central Bank would extend its asset buying campaign at a policy meeting later in the session.