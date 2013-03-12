BRIEF-Chevron CEO says will sell assets "when it makes sense"

March 12 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : * CEO says will sell assets “when it makes sense to do so” * Exec Kirkland says its rig count will continue to grow beyond current count

of 100 drilling rigs, 120 workover rigs * Chevron’s Kirkland says plans to have 23 rigs in the permian basin by end of

2013 * Exec says plans to drill 2 more wells in carnarvon basin off Western

Australia this year * Exec says expects to drill about 90 exploration and appraisal wells worldwide

this year * Exec says plans to drill 2 exploration wells in kurdistan area of Iraq * Chevron’s Kirkland says aims to get to 60-70 percent long-term sales of lng

before final investment decision on Canada’s kitimat * Chevron’s Kirkland says expects permian output of 200,000 bpd by 2017, nearly

100,000 bpd equivalent in marcellus shale * Exec says has 4 million acres of shale acreage in central Europe, negotiating

for another 3 million acres