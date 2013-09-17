FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Total snaps up Chevron's Pakistan retail network
September 17, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

DUBAI/PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Total and its joint venture partner have agreed to buy Chevron Corp’s retail distribution business in Pakistan, following a similar move by the French energy giant to buy the U.S. firm’s Egyptian retail business in August.

TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited, a joint venture between Total and Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), will acquire Chevron’s fuel marketing, logistics and aviation business in Pakistan.

The businesses includes 538 petrol stations, sources said, declining to be named because the matter was private.

Total did not provide a value for the transaction. A spokesman for Chevron was not available for comment.

Chevron was nearing a sale of its downstream assets in Pakistan and Egypt, sources told Reuters in May, in a deal which was seen raising around $300 million for the U.S. oil major. The company was conducting a separate sale process for both the businesses, the sources had said.

The second-largest U.S. oil company confirmed at the time that it was conducting a strategic review of its fuels operations in Egypt and Pakistan. However, the company said its lubricants business in Egypt and Pakistan was not included in the review.

Total said in August that it agreed to buy the Egyptian retail network of U.S. energy company Chevron, in a move it said would create its biggest marketing and services subsidiary outside Europe. [ID: nL6N0GS27Z]

