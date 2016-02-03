FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron says oil leaked at Philippine terminal, fully contained
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Chevron says oil leaked at Philippine terminal, fully contained

Manolo Serapio Jr

2 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Philippine unit of U.S. oil major Chevron said hundreds of litres of oil leaked into the sea on Tuesday while it was loading fuel to a vessel at its Batangas terminal, south of the capital Manila.

“The leaked product has been recovered from sea and the wharf platform, which is estimated to be less than 300 litres,” Chevron Philippines Inc said in a statement on Wednesday.

The leak was discovered at 5 pm local time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday and fuel loading “was immediately stopped and the leak was fully contained as of 7 pm after booms were immediately deployed at the site”, the company said.

The vessel was bound for Davao in the southern Mindanao island, Raissa Romina Bautista, manager for policy government and public affairs at Chevron Philippines, told Reuters by phone.

“The real cause (of the leak) is still being investigated,” said Bautista.

Chevron said it was cooperating with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Energy about the incident.

Chevron is one of the largest investors in the Philippines, with more than $2 billion in capital investments, according to the company’s website. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.