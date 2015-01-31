FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron to stop its shale gas exploration in Poland
January 31, 2015

Chevron to stop its shale gas exploration in Poland

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Chevron Corp said it will stop exploring for shale gas in Poland, a sector that has failed to live up to its early promise of transforming eastern Europe’s energy supplies.

Chevron’s Polish unit “has decided to discontinue shale gas operations in Poland as the opportunities here no longer compete favorably with other opportunities in Chevron’s global portfolio”, the company said in a statement.

Exxon Mobil, Total and Marathon Oil have also stopped shale gas exploration in Poland. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)

