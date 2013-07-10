Chevron 2nd-qtr oil, gas output falls on int'l maintenance

July 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its oil and gas production declined last quarter, mainly due to various shutdowns and maintenance work in Kazakhstan, Australia and Nigeria.

In its interim update for the second quarter, Chevron said its average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells fell to 659,000 barrels per day in April and May from an average 664,000 for the entire first quarter.

Worldwide, the company produced 2.57 million bpd in the first two months of the quarter, down from 2.65 million in the first quarter.