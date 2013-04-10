Chevron says average output down vs Q4

April 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its output declined in the first two months of the first quarter from the previous quarter due to maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico as well as weather-related downtime elsewhere.

Chevron’s average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells fell to 663,000 barrels per day in January and February from an average 674,000 for the entire fourth quarter.

Worldwide, the company’s output came off a fourth quarter when it hit its highest level since mid-2011, with the company producing 2.64 million bpd in the first two months of the quarter, down from 2.67 million in the fourth quarter.