FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron says average output down vs Q4
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 9:20 PM / in 4 years

Chevron says average output down vs Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its output declined in the first two months of the first quarter from the previous quarter due to maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico as well as weather-related downtime elsewhere.

Chevron’s average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and gas from wells fell to 663,000 barrels per day in January and February from an average 674,000 for the entire fourth quarter.

Worldwide, the company’s output came off a fourth quarter when it hit its highest level since mid-2011, with the company producing 2.64 million bpd in the first two months of the quarter, down from 2.67 million in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.