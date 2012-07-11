FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron Brazil spill report expected 'next week' -regulator
July 11, 2012

Chevron Brazil spill report expected 'next week' -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - A report on the causes of a November oil spill in Brazil in an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp will likely be ready next week, Magda Chambriard, director general of oil regulator ANP, said on Wednesday.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, will be exempt from a higher spill fine schedule drawn up in the wake of the November spill, Chambriard told reporters at Brazil’s Senate.

Brazil’s congress is unlikely to vote on a new oil royalty bill until after nationwide municipal elections in October, Chambriard added.

