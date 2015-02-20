FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Chevron's oil and natural gas reserves dipped in 2014
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Chevron's oil and natural gas reserves dipped in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes date to Feb 20 from Feb 19. No changes to text.)

WILLISTON, N.D., Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, said on Friday its oil and natural gas reserves fell 1 percent last year.

The company had proved reserves of 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent on Dec. 31, roughly 1 percent lower than the end of 2013.

About 20 percent of the reserves were in Kazakhstan and 19 percent were in the United States, Chevron said.

Proved reserves is a measurement of oil and natural gas reserves that can be successfully recovered using existing technology. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
