FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron scraps 2015 share repurchase program on low oil prices
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chevron scraps 2015 share repurchase program on low oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp halted its 2015 share repurchase program on Friday, a move to conserve cash amid tumbling oil prices.

The company’s shares extended loses on the news, falling nearly 4 to $99 after being down 2.6 percent before the buyback halt was announced.

“Given the change in market conditions, we are suspending our share repurchase program for 2015,” Chevron CFO Pat Yarrington told investors on a conference call. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.