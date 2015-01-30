FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Chevron quarterly profit drops 30 percent on cheap oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit fell 30 percent due to plunging crude prices .

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $3.47 billion, or $1.85 per share, compared with $4.93 billion, or $2.57 per share, in the year-ago period.

Foreign currency conversion charges dented earnings by $432 million, Chevron said.

Production between the quarters held steady at 2.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Shares of the San Ramon, Calif.-based company are down about 22 percent in the past six months, closing Thursday at $103 per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
