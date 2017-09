May 1 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp posted a 43 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday due to low oil prices .

The company reported net income of $2.57 billion, or $1.37 per share, compared to $4.51 billion, or $2.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production grew 4 percent to 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)