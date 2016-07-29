FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Chevron posts largest quarterly loss since 2001 on weak oil prices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Chevron posts largest quarterly loss since 2001 on weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects EPS figure in second paragraph to 78 cents from $1.07)

HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, posted a second-quarter loss on Friday, its largest since 2001, due to the slump in crude prices and refining income.

The company lost $1.47 billion, or 78 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $571 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell about 3 percent to 2.53 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.