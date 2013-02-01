FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chevron sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Chevron sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : * Sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed, up from 2.61 million boed in 2012

- slide * Sees Angola lng start-up in 2nd quarter, base business decline of 4 percent

for 2013 - slide * CEO says net cash balances will come down this year due to capital spend,

distributions to shareholders * CEO says bakken very pricey right now, not sure could make economics work by

moving in now * CEO says nearing the end of repair work on Richmond refinery * CEO says still targeting first quarter start-up for crude unit * CEO says had hoped to drill for oil in southern Iraq, but did not like terms * CEO says does not expect Brazil’s frade field to contribute materially to

production this year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.