FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chevron sees Richmond crude unit starting up in Q1
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Chevron sees Richmond crude unit starting up in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : * Says Richmond crude unit expected to start up in Q1 of next year * Says expects 2012 oil and gas production to be 97 percent of its original

target of 2.68 million bpd * CFO says on pace to have drilled more than 300 wells in Midland basin in west

Texas in 2012 * Exec says Chevron phillips chem jv can self-fund current investments, but

Chevron would invest more if opportunity arose * Downstream head says consolidation of west coast refineries would be pretty

difficult for Chevron given market concentration * Downstream head says California carbon emissions policy to increase state

gasoline prices further * Downstream head says believes the company still can compete in California

market better than anyone * CFO says now expects Angola lng production to start up in Q1 2013 * Downstream head says British Columbia, Salt Lake City refineries have

benefited from discounted crudes via pipeline * Downstream head says compliance with California carbon policy may be met

through reduced refining runs * Downstream head says weakening sales of products around the world point to

tougher refining margins in near term

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.