Chevron Richmond refinery fire probe finds thinning in pipe wall
September 12, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

Chevron Richmond refinery fire probe finds thinning in pipe wall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept 11 (Reuters) - The wall of a key pipe in the investigation of Chevron Corp’s Richmond refinery fire last month had thinned to 20 percent of its original design thickness, the Chemical Safety Board said on Tuesday.

While the cause of the thinning had not yet been determined, Chevron had recently replaced another pipe in that part of the refinery, CSB Managing Director Daniel Horowitz said at a city council meeting in the San Francisco Bay area city.

“We know Chevron was concerned about corrosion in this section,” he said.

