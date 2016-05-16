FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Aboitiz Power interested in Chevron's geothermal assets
May 16, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Aboitiz Power interested in Chevron's geothermal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, May 16 (Reuters) - Aboitiz Power Corp, one of the Philippines’ biggest power producers, said on Monday it would take a look at the Asian geothermal assets that Chevron will be selling, as it plans to expand its clean energy portfolio.

Erramon Aboitiz, CEO of Aboitiz Power, said his company is just waiting for a formal notice of sale from Chevron.

Like many rivals, Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs globally and slashing capital spending to save cash in a bid to preserve its dividend amid weak oil prices. Chevron’s Asian geothermal energy blocks were valued at $3 billion.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin

