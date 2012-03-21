FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron says Brazil leak different from old spill
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 21, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

Chevron says Brazil leak different from old spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, said Wednesday that oil from the latest leak in a Brazilian offshore field was not chemically related to oil from a November spill.

Tests on the oil by IPEX-Brazilian Petroleum Expertise Co in Brazil showed that the oil was chemically different than oil previously produced in the Frade field and that it had no traces of drilling “mud,” meaning it is not residual oil from the November spill, Chevron spokesman Kurt Glaubitz said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.

Oil from the seep discovered this month, which totaled about 1 barrel, is also of a much heavier grade than the oil that leaked from an exploration well in the field in November, Chevron said. (Reporting By Jeb Blount)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.