Chevron, YPF agree to continue developing Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale

April 10 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with state-controlled YPF SA to continue developing Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale formation.

The companies first started drilling in the region last year. Chevron, which called Vaca Muerta one of the world’s most exciting shale plays, has previously said production there could jump from around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day currently to 80,000 boed by 2017.