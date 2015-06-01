Z Energy picks up Chevron New Zealand operations for $556 million

WELLINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Chevron Corp’s downstream operations in the country as the U.S. energy company unloads assets in the region in response to falling oil prices and struggling margins.

Under the NZ$785 million ($556.41 million) deal, Z Energy will pick up all of the roughly 150 Caltex service stations and 70 truck fuelling stations operated by Chevron, along with its lubricant interests, adding to Z Energy’s 210 Z service stations.

“The acquisition is ... a great fit with our longer term market growth strategy,” Z Energy Chief Executive Officer Mike Bennetts said in a statement, adding that the company would operate the two brands separately.

“Caltex is a successful and highly attractive business in New Zealand and the acquisition means we can use the scale of the combined operation for the expanded supply of biodiesel to a broader market.”

The transaction, which is being advised by Goldman Sachs, will be financed through a combination of existing cash, committed term debt and standby facilities, and an underwritten pro rata equity raising of NZ$185 million closer to the settlement date.

The announcement follows the U.S. petrol company’s block sale last week of its 11.4 percent stake in the Refining NZ, the country’s only oil refinery, which raised around NZ$80 million.

Earlier this year, Chevron sold its entire stake in ASX-listed Caltex Australia Chevron in a block sale worth A$4.7 billion ($3.57 billion). ($1 = 1.4108 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 1.3156 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu. Editing by Andre Grenon)