FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron Corp to explore oil offshore Sierra Leone
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Chevron Corp to explore oil offshore Sierra Leone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said its unit would explore for oil in two deepwater blocks located offshore Sierra Leone.

Oil exploration has been booming in West Africa but it is still unclear whether Sierra Leone, still recovering from a war that ended in 2002, has commercial quantities.

The two blocks, SL-08A and SL-08B, are located between 75 and 110 miles southwest Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown and cover a combined area of about 2,100 square miles. The blocks have average water depths ranging from 4,900 to 9,800 feet.

Chevron will be the operator with a 55 percent interest, while Noble Energy will hold a 30 percent and Odye Ltd a 15 percent stake.

Sierra Leone provisionally awarded contracts to 11 companies in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.