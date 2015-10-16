FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison China Meditech files for U.S. IPO
October 16, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Hutchison China Meditech files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Hutchison China Meditech Ltd has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a securities filing.

The company, also known as Chi-Med, makes and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. It plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “HCM.”

BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as underwriters.

The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the filing, although the amount of money a company says it plans to raise its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Ted Kerr)

