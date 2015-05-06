FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Stock market operator Chi-X exploring sale - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Stock market operator Chi-X Global Holdings, owned by Nomura Holdings Inc and other banks, is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $400 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chi-X is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to find potential suitors, according to the person.

The company, created by Nomura’s brokerage unit Instinet, operates stock markets in Australia, Canada and Japan.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, UBS Group AG, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the other investors, according to a company statement.

Chi-X was not immediately available to comment, while Moelis declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Anil D‘Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
