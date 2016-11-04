U.S. blames American Airlines fire on engine failure

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Friday an Oct. 28 fire in American Airlines Flight 383 was sparked by the uncontained failure of the right engine as the plane was in the process of taking off.

Pilots applied the brakes to the Boeing 767 bound for Miami and did not complete the take off. The engine failure prompted a fuel leak that resulted in a pool fire under the right wing. The incident led to the emergency evacuation of 161 passengers and nine crew members, while no serious injuries were reported.