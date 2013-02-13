FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago mayor proposes $900 mln bonds for O'Hare Airport
February 13, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Chicago mayor proposes $900 mln bonds for O'Hare Airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed on Wednesday the sale of up to $900 million of bonds for the city’s O‘Hare International Airport, according to a spokeswoman.

The general airport revenue senior lien bonds would be sold in the third quarter pending approval of the city council.

The sale would consist of about $500 million of refunding bonds, $200 million of bonds for ongoing capital improvements and $100 million of bonds to fund parking relocation, according to Kathleen Strand, the city spokeswoman.

