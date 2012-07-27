FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P revises Chicago O'Hare Airport outlook stable from positive
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 10:49 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S&P revises Chicago O'Hare Airport outlook stable from positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday revised its outlook on some Chicago O‘Hare International Airport bonds to stable from positive over concerns about a $2.3 billion modernization program and broader economic uncertainties.

The credit rating action affects third-lien general airport revenue bonds and stand-alone passenger facility charge bonds, both of which are rated ‘A-minus.’

Firm financial plans for the modernization project “are not likely to be finalized until 2014 or later,” said S&P credit analyst Joseph Pezzimenti in a statement on the reasons for the change in outlook.

S&P also said that the sluggish economy and volatile fuel prices could stagnate the number of passenger boardings and limit revenue from passenger facility charges.

There is also uncertainty over what form American Airlines Inc. will take once the company exits bankruptcy, S&P said.

The airport could see bond ratings cut in the next two years if costs for the modernization project aren’t contained, if the project disrupts operations or if the number of passengers boarding planes drops significantly, S&P said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.