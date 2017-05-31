Chicago-area restaurant chain to pay $1.9 mln to settle EEOC race bias lawsuit

A company that operates a chain of Italian restaurants in the Chicago area settled a race discrimination lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, agreeing to pay $1.9 million to black job applicants who were not hired, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Rosebud Restaurants Inc has agreed to hiring goals for qualified black applicants, with the aim that 11 percent of its future workforce be black.

