Chicago City Council approves up to $2.1 billion bonds

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Chicago city council approved on Wednesday the issue of up to $2.1 billion r evenue bonds, split into two different issuances that will be priced respectively in the summer and the fall, a spokeswoman for the city’s finance office said.

A bond sale of up to $600 million was approved for Wastewater. It will be priced in mid-summer through senior underwriters Ramirez & Co.

The city will also sell up to $1.5 billion for Chicago’s Midway airport, due to be priced in the fall through J.P. Morgan.

Chicago sold $1.8 billion in general obligation refunding bonds in May, which were snapped up by investors. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)