FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago City Council approves up to $2.1 billion bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Chicago City Council approves up to $2.1 billion bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Chicago city council approved on Wednesday the issue of up to $2.1 billion r evenue bonds, split into two different issuances that will be priced respectively in the summer and the fall, a spokeswoman for the city’s finance office said.

A bond sale of up to $600 million was approved for Wastewater. It will be priced in mid-summer through senior underwriters Ramirez & Co.

The city will also sell up to $1.5 billion for Chicago’s Midway airport, due to be priced in the fall through J.P. Morgan.

Chicago sold $1.8 billion in general obligation refunding bonds in May, which were snapped up by investors. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.