7 months ago
Chicago pays big market penalty for $888.7 million bond sale
January 19, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 7 months ago

Chicago pays big market penalty for $888.7 million bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago's $888.7 million of tax-free general obligation bonds fetched hefty yields and coupons on Thursday, as the city continued to pay a big market penalty for its fiscal woes.

Yields topped out at 6.20 percent for bonds due in 2038 with an infrequently seen 6 percent coupon. The city's so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale widened to 347 basis points for bonds due in 12 to 17 years and to 339 basis points in 2038, according to MMD.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis

