Chicago O'Hare International Airport to sell $729 mln revs

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago O‘Hare International Airport is planning to sell $729 million of general airport senior lien revenue refunding bonds during the week of Aug. 6, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $446 million of series 2012A bonds and $251 million of series 2012B bonds, both subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT), according to the preliminary official statement.

It also includes $32 million series 2012C bonds not subject to the AMT.

Barclays is the lead manager on the sale.