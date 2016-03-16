Chicago City Council OKs $200 mln of bonds to end swaps

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved the sale of up to $200 million of bonds to end interest-rate swaps tied to the city’s variable-rate water revenue debt, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “City Council voted today to convert the final piece of the city’s variable-rate debt to fixed-rate debt and eliminate associated swaps, finishing the work set forth by the mayor to eliminate financial practices of the past that put taxpayers at risk,” said spokeswoman Molly Poppe in a statement.

Under a debt portfolio restructuring announced by Emanuel last year, the city is converting almost all of its variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate. A downgrade of Chicago’s general obligation bond rating to “junk” by Moody’s Investors Service last May triggered $2.2 billion in payments due banks that provided Chicago credit support or were swap counterparties. A city council vote on the bonds had been delayed in January after some aldermen objected to borrowing to pay swap counterparty RBC to terminate the hedge on the water bonds.