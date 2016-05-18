Chicago City Council gives green light to $600 mln bonds

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Chicago will sell up to $600 million of bonds despite a stiff market penalty after the issue won final approval on Wednesday from the Chicago City Council.

The new-money general obligation bonds will be priced through Goldman, Sachs & Co in the third quarter or sooner depending on market conditions and other factors, a city official said on Monday. Goldman Sachs will also price up to $650 million of GO bonds the council approved in January to free up money for the city’s budget.

Chicago’s sinking credit ratings due to its nagging budget deficit and $20 billion unfunded pension liability have led investors to demand hefty yields for the city’s debt.

The city’s GO bonds have been trading in the U.S. municipal market at a so-called credit spread of 286 basis points to more than 300 basis points over Municipal Market Data’s triple-A benchmark yield scale.

That is higher than the 200-basis-point range over the scale Chicago Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown estimated for the new bonds in her presentation to the council’s finance committee on Monday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters on Wednesday he is continuing discussions with unions on “a responsible way to fund” the city’s municipal and laborers retirement systems. The Illinois Supreme Court in March tossed out cost-saving reforms meant to prevent those two funds from becoming insolvent.

A bill that popped up in the Illinois Legislature this week aims to get Chicago’s municipal system 90 percent funded in 40 years, according to State Representative Elaine Nekritz, the legislation’s sponsor. The bill would also withhold state money due Chicago if it fails to make required pension payments.

“I appreciate the state (representative‘s) desire to see the city step up ... and we are literally in the midst of conversations today to responsibly fund (pensions) so taxpayers don’t have to bear the burden alone,” Emanuel said.

Proceeds from the $600 million of bonds will fund equipment purchases and capital improvements in 2016 and 2017, with $100 million earmarked for legal settlements.

The city council also approved a Debt Transactions Accountability Ordinance that requires reports detailing the risks, benefits and costs of a debt issue prior to sale. The ordinance sets out time lines for city council deliberations and public hearings on bond sales and requires annual post-sale financial performance reports by the city’s CFO. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney)