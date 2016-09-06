FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Privately sold junk-rated Chicago school bonds could go public
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Privately sold junk-rated Chicago school bonds could go public

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Municipal bond investors may get a shot at $150 million of junk-rated bonds issued by the Chicago Board of Education if the bank that purchased the bonds in July decides to launch a public offering amid financial uncertainties for the school district.

Brian Marchiony, a spokesman for J.P. Morgan Securities, which acquired the bonds in a private placement, declined to comment on Tuesday beyond the disclosure in an official statement released by the school board on Friday that the bank may sell the bonds.

The 30-year general obligation bonds were sold with a 6.5 percent coupon and 7.25 percent initial yield, which was 513 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. The wide spread was indicative of the big market penalty paid by the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to sell debt.

The bonds' official statement showed that the nation's third-largest public school system, which began its new school year on Tuesday, remains under fiscal stress, projecting to end fiscal 2017 on June 30 with a slim cash balance of $30.5 million.

That balance takes into account that the district's $5.46 billion operating budget will include $215 million from Illinois that is tied to the uncertain enactment of state-wide pension reforms. It also relies on $31 million in savings if the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) reverses its opposition to a CPS plan to have teachers pay more toward their pensions.

The district is struggling with escalating pension payments that will jump to $720.2 million this fiscal year from $676 million in fiscal 2016, as well as drained reserves and debt dependency.

CPS expects to begin short-term cash flow borrowing of about $325 million this week, followed by $150 million in early October, according to the official statement. The board of education in August approved up to $1.55 billion of short-term debt in fiscal 2017.

The document also warns of a possible teachers' strike that could affect state aid revenue if the school year is shortened.

CTU President Karen Lewis said in her back-to-school message on Monday that teachers will not work another year without a contract and that negotiations are a priority. The union's contract expired on June 30 of last year. Its last prolonged strike occurred in 2012. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.