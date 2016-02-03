FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yields in downsized Chicago school bond issue hit 8.50 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Yields in downsized Chicago school bond issue hit 8.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Yields in the Chicago Board of Education’s downsized $675 million bond sale on Wednesday topped out at a hefty 8.50 percent, according to a preliminary pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

The “junk”-rated general obligation bonds due in 2044 carry a 7 percent coupon. The 8.50 percent yield is 580 basis points over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A yield scale. Bonds due in 2026 were initially priced with a 7.75 percent yield, which is a 607 basis-point spread over the scale.

The size of the tax-exempt portion of the deal was reduced from a previous total of $795.5 million of tax-free bonds. The school district had indicated it was also selling $79.5 million of taxable bonds, bringing the original total to $875 million. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.