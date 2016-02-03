Yields in downsized Chicago school bond issue hit 8.50 pct

CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Yields in the Chicago Board of Education’s downsized $675 million bond sale on Wednesday topped out at a hefty 8.50 percent, according to a preliminary pricing scale obtained by Reuters.

The “junk”-rated general obligation bonds due in 2044 carry a 7 percent coupon. The 8.50 percent yield is 580 basis points over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A yield scale. Bonds due in 2026 were initially priced with a 7.75 percent yield, which is a 607 basis-point spread over the scale.

The size of the tax-exempt portion of the deal was reduced from a previous total of $795.5 million of tax-free bonds. The school district had indicated it was also selling $79.5 million of taxable bonds, bringing the original total to $875 million. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)