RPT-Illinois governor eyes possibility of blocking Chicago school debt
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Illinois governor eyes possibility of blocking Chicago school debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for wider distribution)

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Monday the state has the power to block any debt offerings by financially distressed school districts, including the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, which has been dependent on borrowing to fund operations.

The Republican governor last week launched a financial probe of the nation’s third-largest public school system through the Illinois State Board of Education. Rauner said the board has the legal authority to block borrowings by districts found to be in financial duress.

“The state board has never chosen to do that for the city of Chicago. I hope that never becomes necessary. But we’ve got to be ready to take action,” Rauner told reporters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
