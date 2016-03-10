FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago schools seek spending slowdown as cash dwindles
March 10, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

Chicago schools seek spending slowdown as cash dwindles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools (CPS) asked principals on Wednesday to slow spending as a way to help the cash-strapped district make a big teachers’ pension payment by the end of June, a school spokeswoman said.

“There is no question that CPS is in a razor-thin cash position because of the nearly $700 million pension payment that no other district in the state has to make,” spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement.

The spending slowdown at individual schools would save as much as $45 million, the district estimated.

The third-largest U.S. public school system disclosed to bond investors last month that it expected to end fiscal 2016 on June 30 with just $24 million of cash.

CPS is struggling with a $1.1 billion structural budget deficit caused largely by escalating annual pension payments.

School officials have taken steps to cut spending from the $5.7 billion budget while relying on a $370 million bank line of credit to help made the pension payment. But the junk-rated district may be choked off from borrowing because of a legal dispute with Illinois’ governor.

Bittner acknowledged that CPS’ cash position “depends on continued short-term financing as well as moving forward with planned cuts.”

She added that cash flow will improve in August, before the new school year starts, with a fresh inflow of property taxes.

CPS Chief Executive Forrest Claypool had proposed saving $65 million by ending the district’s payment of most of its teachers’ 9 percent pension contributions.

But on Friday he put the plan on hold until an independent arbiter completed a fact-finding report on April 18. That report is part of a process to reach a new contract with the teachers’ union after the prior contract expired last year.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which in December overwhelmingly authorized a future strike, railed against ending the pension payments and has set what it called an April 1 “showdown” with the district.

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
