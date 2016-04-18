Chicago teachers threaten strike as soon as May

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago teachers are prepared to strike as early as next month after an arbitrator’s report over the weekend left the union and the district at an impasse over a new contract, Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis said.

A third-party arbitrator released a report on Saturday suggesting that the union and Chicago Public Schools reconsider a contract proposal that was made in January and turned down by the union in February. While CPS immediately backed the arbitrator’s proposal, the union rejected it.

“The problem is these people want their cake and they want to eat it too,” Lewis told a news conference, referring to school officials. “They want to stand on us, put their boots on our necks and tell us we have to like it, and that’s unacceptable.”

Asked what was the percentage chance of a strike as of this moment, Lewis said, “Today, 100.”

The district’s January proposal called for raising teachers’ contributions to pension costs along with moderate salary increases.

CPS is struggling with a $1.1 billion structural budget deficit caused largely by escalating pension payments. If the union decides to strike, it would be the third time since 2012 that teachers have walked out in the third-largest U.S. school district.

CPS is at the center of a power struggle between Illinois’ Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, who wants to weaken unions and take control of the district, and union-backed Democrats who control the state legislature.

Both the union and CPS management want the state to contribute to Chicago teachers’ pensions and to overhaul the state school-funding formula so the system receives more money.

Lewis said the union is planning to speak with CPS officials on Thursday. CTU leaders are also reaching out to members and parents about a potential strike.

Under Illinois law, the union cannot strike until 30 days after the release of the arbitrator’s report. The union would have to notify CPS 10 days before going on strike.

CPS Chief Executive Forrest Claypool said on Monday he was “extremely disappointed” to hear about the likelihood of a strike. He encouraged both sides to spend the next 30 days finalizing a contract. (Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)