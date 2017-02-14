FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Chicago Public Schools sue over 'discriminatory' state funding
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 6 months ago

Chicago Public Schools sue over 'discriminatory' state funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) sued Illinois on Tuesday, claiming the state's school funding system discriminates against its largely black and Hispanic student body.

The lawsuit asks the Cook County Circuit Court to declare the funding system illegal under Illinois' Civil Rights Act.

"Chicago students, who are overwhelmingly students of color, are learning in a separate but unequal system," CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said in a statement. "The message from the state is that their educations matter less than children in the rest of Illinois, and that is both morally and legally indefensible."

Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.