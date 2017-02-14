Chicago Public Schools sue over 'discriminatory' state funding

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Chicago Public Schools (CPS) sued Illinois on Tuesday, claiming the state's school funding system discriminates against its largely black and Hispanic student body.

The lawsuit asks the Cook County Circuit Court to declare the funding system illegal under Illinois' Civil Rights Act.

"Chicago students, who are overwhelmingly students of color, are learning in a separate but unequal system," CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said in a statement. "The message from the state is that their educations matter less than children in the rest of Illinois, and that is both morally and legally indefensible."