4 months ago
Judge rejects Chicago school lawsuit over Illinois funding inequities
April 28, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 4 months ago

Judge rejects Chicago school lawsuit over Illinois funding inequities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - An Illinois judge dealt a blow to Chicago's cash-strapped public school system on Friday by dismissing its lawsuit that argued the state's school-funding formula discriminates against minority students.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Franklin Valderrama gave the nation's third-largest school system 20 days to amend its civil-rights lawsuit, an order school officials said they intend to review before determining their next move. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; writing by Dave McKinney; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

