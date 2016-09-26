FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Moody's drops Chicago schools' credit rating deeper into junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service dropped the credit rating for the Chicago Board of Education deeper into the junk level on Monday, citing the school district's liquidity and budget woes.

The downgrade to B3 from B2 for $6.8 billion of general obligation bonds resulted from the district's "increasingly precarious liquidity position and acute need for cash flow borrowing to support ongoing operations," Moody's said in a statement. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

