Chicago gasoline differentials up on refinery unit outage
July 11, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago gasoline differentials up on refinery unit outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago CBOB differentials on Thursday surged by 7.50 cents per gallon to a 4.00-cent premium to August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on news that a crude distillation unit at BP Plc’s 405,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, traders said.

Chicago CBOB had been rising throughout the week from an 11.00-cent discount to August NYMEX RBOB last Friday. The outage of the second-largest of three CDUs at the Whiting refinery further boosted an earlier gain of 3.50 cents per gallon.

