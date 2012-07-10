FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moodys' downgrades Chicago Schools to A1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

Moodys' downgrades Chicago Schools to A1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Moodys’ Investors service downgraded on Tuesday the rating on Chicago Board of Education’s general obligation debt to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrade, which affects $5.9 billion of debt, reflected “a financial profile marked by mounting budgetary pressures and the expectation of a substantial reduction in reserves and liquidity in fiscal 2013,” said the rating agency.

On Friday the Chicago Public Schools unveiled a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget that cut spending and levied property taxes to a maximum rate to tackle a $665 million deficit.

Moodys said the Chicago board has an estimated $1 billion budget shortfall for fiscal 2014 and faces a declining trend of “pension funding levels with dramatic increases in required contribution levels in coming years.” It also mentioned “some uncertainty regarding outcome of labor contract negotiations.”

Among the factors that may induce further ratings cuts, Moody’s mentioned continuing delays or reductions in state aid payments, as well as the possibility of jumps in such costs as pensions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.