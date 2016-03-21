Illinois high court ruling in Chicago pension case due on Thursday

CHICAGO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday will release its ruling on the constitutionality of a 2014 state law aimed at boosting funding for two of Chicago’s pension funds, according to a court spokeswoman.

In oral arguments before the court in November, Chicago asserted the law affecting its municipal and laborers’ retirement systems actually benefited workers and retirees by taking steps to avoid insolvency for the funds. (Reporting by Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by Chris Reese)