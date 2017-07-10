CHICAGO Three current and former Chicago police
officers pleaded not guilty on Monday to felony charges of
conspiring to cover up the fatal shooting of an African-American
teenager by a white officer, a killing that sparked days of
protests.
Detective David March and Officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas
Gaffney were each charged last month with conspiracy, official
misconduct and obstruction of justice.
The men entered their pleas at their arraignment in a packed
Chicago courtroom before Circuit Judge Diane Gordon Cannon. The
next hearing is Aug. 29.
The indictments arose from the 2014 incident in which Laquan
McDonald, 17, was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke. Video
footage of the incident showed he was shot as he walked away
from police while holding a pocket knife.
March, Walsh and Gaffney, who were on the scene the night of
the shooting, are alleged to have conspired to conceal the facts
of McDonald's killing to protect their fellow officer from
criminal investigation and prosecution, according to
prosecutors.
A police dash-cam video of the shooting, released more than
a year after the incident, led to days of protests and thrust
Chicago into a national debate over the use of excessive force
by police against minorities. The indictment said the officers
created false reports on the killing of McDonald.
Walsh and March are no longer with the force. Gaffney was
suspended without pay, Chicago police representatives said. All
three men are white.
Tom Breen, Walsh's lawyer, told reporters that his client
would be acquitted. The judge set bond at $50,000 and released
the men on the their own recognizance.
Van Dyke, accused of murder in the McDonald shooting,
pleaded not guilty in 2015. In March, he pleaded not guilty to
16 new counts of aggravated battery. No trial date
has been set.
The cases come after Chicago police in May finalized
stricter limits on when officers can use firearms and other
force, the latest attempt to reform a department roiled by
misconduct and criticism in the wake of McDonald's death.
Last month, members of Black Lives Matter and other groups
sued the city to force federal court oversight of those reforms.
"Until people, particularly police officers that do wrong,
are held accountable and arrested and put in jail, until that
happens there will be no trust among the community and law
enforcement," said the Rev. Michael Pfleger, an activist who was
at the hearing.