Moody's cuts rating on Chicago sales tax bonds

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut the rating on $577 million of Chicago’s sales tax bonds to Aa3 from Aa2, citing a tie between the debt and the city’s general obligation bonds.

“The downgrade of the rating to Aa3 and the revision of the outlook to negative is primarily based on the lack of legal separation between the pledged sales tax revenues and the city of Chicago’s general operations,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It said this structure effectively ties the rating on sales tax debt to Chicago’s Aa3 general obligation rating, which has a negative outlook.