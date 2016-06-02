S&P warns Chicago about potential rating cut over pensions

CHICAGO, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago remains vulnerable to bond rating downgrades without comprehensive changes to the city's municipal and laborers' retirement systems, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.

"The city's credit quality could weaken unless it gains both union and legislative support for any changes to its municipal and laborers' plans, and identifies a solid funding mechanism to address the unfunded liabilities and prevent further destabilization of its budget," the credit rating agency said in a report.