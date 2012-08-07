FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts Chicago Board of Education GO rating to A+
August 7, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Chicago Board of Education GO rating to A+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education’s general obligation rating to A-plus from AA-minus, citing the use of reserve funds to help balance its fiscal 2013 budget and other fiscal problems.

“The downgrade reflects the board’s budgeting of all of its unreserved operating reserves in its proposed 2013 budget and the challenges the board faces to return to balanced operations and maintain adequate reserves amid the state’s fiscal woes, rising pension payments, and higher costs associated with a longer school day,” S&P analyst John Kenward said in a statement.

