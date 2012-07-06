Chicago schools' budget cuts spending, empties reserve

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Chicago Public Schools unveiled a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget on Friday that slashes spending, drains a fund balance and levies property taxes at a maximum rate to tackle a $665 million deficit.

“We went through our budget line by line, contract by contract, program by program and used every available tool to protect investments in student learning while reducing spending,” said School Chief Executive Officer Jean-Claude Brizard in a statement.

The third-largest U.S. school district plans on cutting $144 million in administrative and operational spending, tapping all $432 million from its fund balance and gaining $62 million in property taxes by setting the highest allowable tax rate.

The budget includes $40 million to cover a 2 percent pay raise for teachers, according to a district spokeswoman.

The district’s belt-tightening last year canceled a 4 percent raise for teachers, who recently voted to authorize a strike if ongoing contract negotiations falter. Administrators want the teachers to work longer days.

The cost-cutting steps spurred Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in September to revise the outlook on the district’s AA-minus general obligation rating to stable from negative. The school system also has a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, which has an A-plus rating on about $5.25 billion of bonds.

A vote on the budget by the Chicago Board of Education is expected on July 25. The district’s fiscal year began on July 1.