Chicago Board of Ed adopts budget that prompted downgrades

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Chicago Board of Education adopted a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget on Wednesday that had touched off negative credit rating actions, including downgrades, earlier this summer.

Facing a $665 million deficit, the Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s third-largest school system, opted to drain reserves and levy property taxes at a maximum rate, while also slashing administrative and operational spending.

“This budget process involved some very difficult decisions, but ultimately reflects our commitment to protecting our students and their learning,” the district’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Brizard, said in a statement.

In the wake of the budget’s unveiling on July 6, the Chicago Public Schools was hit with negative credit rating actions affecting about $5.6 billion of outstanding debt. Moody’s Investors Service dropped its rating to A1 with a negative outlook from Aa3, and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded the school system to A-plus with a stable outlook from AA-minus.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on its A-plus rating to negative from stable.

The credit rating agencies cited the draining of reserves for the new budget, escalating pension costs and the district’s contentious relations with its labor unions.

A strike by teachers is still a possibility and their union is holding informational picketing at schools this week while negotiations continue with the district. An interim deal on a longer school day has been reached, but other issues including teacher pay are outstanding.

The district said it will present budget amendments to the board after negotiations end. The district’s fiscal year began on July 1.