FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Board of Ed adopts budget that prompted downgrades
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Chicago Board of Ed adopts budget that prompted downgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Chicago Board of Education adopted a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget on Wednesday that had touched off negative credit rating actions, including downgrades, earlier this summer.

Facing a $665 million deficit, the Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s third-largest school system, opted to drain reserves and levy property taxes at a maximum rate, while also slashing administrative and operational spending.

“This budget process involved some very difficult decisions, but ultimately reflects our commitment to protecting our students and their learning,” the district’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Brizard, said in a statement.

In the wake of the budget’s unveiling on July 6, the Chicago Public Schools was hit with negative credit rating actions affecting about $5.6 billion of outstanding debt. Moody’s Investors Service dropped its rating to A1 with a negative outlook from Aa3, and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services downgraded the school system to A-plus with a stable outlook from AA-minus.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on its A-plus rating to negative from stable.

The credit rating agencies cited the draining of reserves for the new budget, escalating pension costs and the district’s contentious relations with its labor unions.

A strike by teachers is still a possibility and their union is holding informational picketing at schools this week while negotiations continue with the district. An interim deal on a longer school day has been reached, but other issues including teacher pay are outstanding.

The district said it will present budget amendments to the board after negotiations end. The district’s fiscal year began on July 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.