Fitch puts positive outlook on Chicago sewer bond rating

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised the outlook on the AA rating for Chicago’s sewer revenue bonds to positive from stable, citing scheduled rate hikes for sewer services between 2012 and 2015.

The rate package demonstrates “a significant commitment by the mayor and city council to the fiscal health and operating performance of the system,” Fitch said in a statement.

The positive outlook covers the city’s upcoming sale of about $300 million of second lien wastewater transmission revenue project bonds and $959 million of outstanding debt, according to the rating agency.