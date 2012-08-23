FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch puts positive outlook on Chicago sewer bond rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch puts positive outlook on Chicago sewer bond rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised the outlook on the AA rating for Chicago’s sewer revenue bonds to positive from stable, citing scheduled rate hikes for sewer services between 2012 and 2015.

The rate package demonstrates “a significant commitment by the mayor and city council to the fiscal health and operating performance of the system,” Fitch said in a statement.

The positive outlook covers the city’s upcoming sale of about $300 million of second lien wastewater transmission revenue project bonds and $959 million of outstanding debt, according to the rating agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.